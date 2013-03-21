New address for Scully's Blog Spot

Nudge Factory Ltd.
I am still involved in the community in Sutton and have recently been selected as the Conservative parliamentary candidate for Sutton & Cheam at the next General Election.
As my focus changes, so my web musings need to as well. My new website has all of the old stories as well as the latest news from Sutton & Cheam and my campaigns over there. There'll still be items about Carshalton from time to time as I still live here and care about the village that has been my home for 24 years.
So come over and have a look, feel free to comment as before. I'm also on twitter: @scullyp and have a Facebook page: scullyforsutton for those moments when a short and hopefully pithy comment gets something off my chest rather than a full blown blog piece. I hope to see you over there soon.
