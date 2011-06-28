Big Society: Less Talk, More Action

The four Year 8 pupils from Wallington High School for Girls helped me clear the Camden Junior pitch in Carshalton in order to show that they were active in their community for a school project, collecting several large bags of rubbish and 2 fire extinguishers along the way.
In my role as Chair of Governors at Camden, I’m aware that the Junior School haven’t got the resources to clear up the mess that arises from being next to Grove Park. Making connections like this brings people together to ensure that everyone benefits.
I hope the girls will be a great example for others that just a little work from everyone in the community has a big effect on the area in which we live. Sutton Conservatives are starting a programme of social action working on a range of environmental, voluntary sector and community projects. If anyone can help me with time, money, expertise or just enthusiasm, then do please leave a comment.
8 comments:
Why didn't you get the ill behaved students to engage in some big society action?
Jennifer, are you thinking about some particular ill-behaved students? This was one small school project which I hope will be a spur to expand to other projects to include people from a range of backgrounds. This isn't a punishment, just a shared interest in the place where we all live.
Thank you for an extra good writing. What are the local people can get in such a perfect way to write the details? I look around this information and facts..
Great blog with precious content but the site is unreadable. A knock in the eye...This is just an amazing article for us..
Awesome! I wonder if that qualifies as penguin formal or penguin casual? Thanks for hunting down the shot and posting it.
Thank you, allow me to experience such a good article
Thank you for showing us how a small initiative with the help of the present generation can help us keep our surroundings clean.
After a long time I read something really different and constructive in approach, with a great sense for helping others. We should indded take this up in all the places in the world. Thanks.
Post a Comment