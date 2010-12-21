Tuesday, December 21, 2010

Slow Down And Everyone's A Winner



Just over a year ago, I posted a couple of videos showing Nudge theory at its best,with a staircase being converted into a keyboard to encourage people to exercise and a bin that plays a falling sound when something is thrown into it to push people into putting their rubbish where it belongs. Volkswagen created these videos and ran a competition to find a new idea. The winning entry, shown above is a fantastically creative way of looking at something that is the bane of many people's lives. Swindon showed that speed cameras on their own are not effective. Maybe committing to the carrot rather than the stick is a better way forward after all?
2 comments:

GPS Angel said...

Hey Great post helpful to all.

15 February 2011 at 09:00:00 GMT
Mario Creatura said...

Excellent blog post Paul. Better show this to the Nudge Unit eh?

19 April 2011 at 10:20:00 GMT

