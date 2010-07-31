An interesting council story comes to me from Singapore. Friends staying over there were disturbed by the host family's dogs barking at a cobra, rearing up and hissing at them near the front door. They called the local equivalent of pest control who are adept at getting rid of snakes.
The next day, the snake man came all kitted out ready for anything...except one thing. He refused to step into the house because of the dogs.
Their bark was definitely not worse than the snake's bite. Is this Singapore's equivalent of Health & Safety?
Saturday, July 31, 2010
Local Government Around The World - Part 2
Posted by Paul Scully at Saturday, July 31, 2010
|Reactions:
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
2 comments:
Pests can pose a lot of problems in many homes. Apart from eating up wooden furniture and spoiling the very appearance of expensive items of furniture these termites and white ants may cause allergies especially in young children. Pests cannot be avoided in any home and all that can be done is to have your home regularly inspected for pests by commercial pest control services.
We value our clients and understand success depends on quality performance. All our Pest Control technicians are fully equipped and are able to carry out a complete range of control methods on site.
Pest Control Melbourne
Post a Comment